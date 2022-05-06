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CON O'SAVIN, CAUGHT ON HIS OWN CAMERA!... WHAT HE REALLY LOOKS LIKE. NOT JFK JR - WATCH TO THE END!!!!
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262 views • May 06, 2022
WATCH TO THE END FOR Q POSTS. Alleged Narcissist Con O'Savin aka Wayne Willot, aka Agent W does NOT have any insider communications with Q Team or Q. NO ONE DOES. PROOF Video with Q posts.
Been wanting to make this video for quite some time since i have heard many who interview Osavin say they think he is JFK Jr. Also he frequently in his earlier years went on a military vets podcast who he told he was John John and. Con Juan.
Original Source Full Inaugural Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fuqZKVkaHfM&;list=PLj3MQC4P3u8I4VAO0RNuJFrq6Izmp6VJO
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/eWhPSbQwza1f/
Source: https://qalerts.pub/?q=be+careful+ Q posts
Source: https://qalerts.pub/?q=No+comms+ Q posts
for "entertainment purposes only."
@ChicGreeGeek on GETTR.com
Been wanting to make this video for quite some time since i have heard many who interview Osavin say they think he is JFK Jr. Also he frequently in his earlier years went on a military vets podcast who he told he was John John and. Con Juan.
Original Source Full Inaugural Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fuqZKVkaHfM&;list=PLj3MQC4P3u8I4VAO0RNuJFrq6Izmp6VJO
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/eWhPSbQwza1f/
Source: https://qalerts.pub/?q=be+careful+ Q posts
Source: https://qalerts.pub/?q=No+comms+ Q posts
for "entertainment purposes only."
@ChicGreeGeek on GETTR.com
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