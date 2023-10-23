SURPRISE! DR. MENGELE HAD A SON

https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/1112708-conspiracy

A conspiracy isn't something you tell everyone you're going to do. Starting in the 1920s Hitler and the NAZIs told everyone who would listen they were going to exterminate every non-Aryan on the planet, starting with the Jews.

This video is another reminder that evil doesn't need to conspire, it operates out in the open and dares decent people to stop it. Which they rarely do. The non-evil wait for a righteous figure to show up and do the heavy lifting. Lazy mother*******!