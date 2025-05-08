Houthi Rebels SINK $60 MN U.S. F/A-18 Hornet Fighter, BOMBARD USS Truman Before Trump Truce?

The U.S. Navy has lost yet another F/A-18 Super Hornet, marking the third such high-value warplane loss in the Red Sea region amid heightened tensions with Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The $60 million jet reportedly plunged into the sea after an arrestment failure during landing aboard the USS Harry S. Truman, forcing both aviators to eject. They were safely rescued and suffered only minor injuries. The incident occurred on the same day as unconfirmed Houthi claims of targeting the USS Truman, although a direct link remains unclear. This follows similar losses: one aircraft fell off the Truman during evasive maneuvers just last week, while another was mistakenly shot down in December by a U.S. guided missile cruiser.

