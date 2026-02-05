Iran’s FM Araghchi & team arrived in Oman for nuclear talks with the US

Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi and his team arrived in Oman for nuclear talks with the US.

Update:

Details of the Omani Foreign Minister's talks with Araghchi and Witkoff

Oman Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

- Within the framework of the Sultanate of Oman hosting the negotiations related to Iran's nuclear file, this morning Mr. Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, held separate consultations with the Iranian delegation headed by Mr. Seyed Abbas Araghchi and also with the American delegation headed by Steve Witkoff, the Special Representative of the President of the United States of America, and Jared Kushner.

- These consultations focused on creating suitable conditions for the resumption of diplomatic and technical negotiations and, at the same time, emphasized their importance given the parties' commitment to the success of these talks in achieving sustainable security and stability.

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman also once again emphasized the country's commitment to continuing support for dialogue and bringing the parties' views closer together and announced Oman's readiness to cooperate with various partners to reach agreed political solutions aligned with the desired goals and expectations. At the end, he expressed his deep appreciation for the efforts of the regional countries supporting these negotiations.

More previously:

Discussions are set to begin at 10:00 a.m. local time and focused solely on nuclear issues — IRIB.

Adding from prior posts earlier today:

U.S.-Iran negotiations on Wednesday today, seem to be collapsing according to AXIOS.

U.S. officials told Iran 'it's either this or nothing', and they [Iran] said 'Ok, then nothing' – Axios

Iran Foriegn Minister rejected Israeli journalist & IDF member reports and says Nuclear talks will be held in Oman as planned.

Iran’s Parliament National Security Committee Spox:

Tomorrow’s negotiations in Muscat will go nowhere unless the U.S. drops its pressure tactics and overreaching demands. Our focus remains on the field (i.e. on the ground realities).

