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Stress- Can It Make You Sick?
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23 views • February 27, 2021
Stress expert Dr. Annette Schippel and I discuss the negative effects of stress on your health. Stress can cause dysfunction in your gut, thyroid, adrenals, immune system, and even your reproductive organs. Dr. Annette explains, in detail, the hormone imbalances that occur with chronic stress, and how elevated levels of cortisol can cause a cascade of physical problems ans dis-ease. We also discuss the most important steps you can take to get a handle of the effects of stress on your health so that it doesn't make you sick.
Dr. Annette's website: https://endocrinewellnessgroup.com/
Books we discussed:
Why Zebras Don't Get Ulcers by Robert M. Sapolsky
The Upside Of Stress by Kelly McGonigal
Dr. Annette's website: https://endocrinewellnessgroup.com/
Books we discussed:
Why Zebras Don't Get Ulcers by Robert M. Sapolsky
The Upside Of Stress by Kelly McGonigal
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