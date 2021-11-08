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Melbourne, Vic, Australia. A continuous line of people.
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30 views • November 08, 2021
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
Massive crowds marching for Freedom. Have to be close to 100000 people.
12 minutes and 43 seconds worth of a continuous line of people.
#FreeVictoria
#SackDanAndrews
#KillTheBill
#ReclaimTheLine
Footage courtesy of unknown, sent in by subscriber.
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Massive crowds marching for Freedom. Have to be close to 100000 people.
12 minutes and 43 seconds worth of a continuous line of people.
#FreeVictoria
#SackDanAndrews
#KillTheBill
#ReclaimTheLine
Footage courtesy of unknown, sent in by subscriber.
Subscribe to Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram - Channel http://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Chat https://t.me/roobsflyerschat
SubscribeStar - https://www.subscribestar.com/roobs
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SgYhxS6Eb6ka/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Brighteon.Social - https://brighteon.social/@Roobs
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
Contact Roobs' Flyers - [email protected] or [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
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