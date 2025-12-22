BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dr.SHIVA® LIVE: The Middle MUST Rise
What is happening
What is happening
77 views • 1 day ago

Streamed live on Dec 13, 2025

Dr.SHIVA® LIVE: The Middle MUST Rise


In this interview, Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, and 2026 Independent Candidate for U.S. Senate from Massachusetts (Shiva4Senate.com), exposes how the “left” and “right” gatekeepers - Trump, Kennedy, Sanders, Carlson, and others - are all part of the same SWARM machine keeping working Americans divided, distracted, and demoralized. Dr. SHIVA explains why the REAL middle – working people who create real value – must rise independently of these fake “heroes,” and how the elites will use every trick in the book to stop a genuine bottoms up movement of working people from ever being built. Full Blog Post: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-the...


Get Educated, or Be Enslaved

TruthFreedomHealth.com


To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM

EST or 8 PM EST.


RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.


Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer,

Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and

innovation.


Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM

that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is

enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond

Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS

– to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate

the real solution.


To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit

https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global

educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar.


Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com.


Be the Light!

Dr.SHIVA


e: [email protected]

w: https://vashiva.com

w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com

w: https://Shiva4President.com

Twitter: @va_shiva

Facebook: / va.shiva.ayyadurai

YouTube: / @drvashiva

Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA

Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu...

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA

TikTok: / drvashiva

healthtrumpfreedomscienceustruthdavid knightsanderssenatekennedycarlsonmassachusettsinventor of emaildr shiva ayyadurai mit phd2026independent candidatebottoms up movement
