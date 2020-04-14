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MIT Scientist Exposes Bill Gates' Criminal Takeover
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198 views • April 14, 2020
April 10, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai joins The Alex Jones Show to break down who is behind the criminal takeover of society.
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5e90fc16a165980087dd6f28
The Alex Jones Show
Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai joins The Alex Jones Show to break down who is behind the criminal takeover of society.
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5e90fc16a165980087dd6f28
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