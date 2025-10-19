Pam Bondi Opened the Door for Israel’s Foreign Influence Network

On her first day as Attorney General, Pam Bondi dismantled the DOJ’s Foreign Influence Task Force — the office that enforced the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). This move effectively shielded public-relations and lobbying firms working for foreign governments and NGOs from prosecution.

Under FARA, anyone acting under the direction of a foreign government must register as a foreign agent, with violations carrying up to 10 years in prison. Documents show funds flowing from Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Havas Media Group, then to U.S. entities like Clock Tower X, Bridges Partners, and Show Faith By Works. While employees are registered, the many independent contractors and subcontractors involved are not.

Bondi’s DOJ now limits prosecution only to cases under the 1917 Espionage Act, meaning FARA violations tied to Israeli influence operations in media and online propaganda are effectively unpunishable. Unregistered actors face no jail time — just a reminder to file paperwork.

By gutting enforcement, Bondi cleared the way for Israel’s 2018 Knesset plan to bypass U.S. foreign agent laws and operate influence networks inside America with near-total impunity.