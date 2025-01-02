In a New York nightclub, a shooting incident occurred - the total number of victims reached 11 people.

The media has once again caught the wave of hysteria over a terrorist attack in the US and now reacts sharply to any such cases, of which there are dozens across the country every day.

This happens after every high-profile terrorist act - the press searches for incidents involving firearms and writes about them furiously. Meanwhile, the reader is left with a picture of an impending apocalypse.

Adding:

Three terrorist attacks occurred in the United States in one day.

The theory that "certain circles" are trying to use the terrorist attacks to create a state of emergency in the United States ahead of Trump's inauguration on January 20 is becoming popular.

Article about this shooting:

https://abc7ny.com/post/mass-shooting-queens-new-york-nyc-amazura/15739926/

