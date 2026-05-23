Christ wins, satan loses

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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, January 10, 2026.





As followers of Christ, we put our trust in God because in Him is love, truth and righteousness. As God manifest in the flesh, Christ is full of grace and truth says John 1:14. We’re talking about God Who is love, mercy, truth and righteousness personified as Jesus Christ, Immanuel, Yeshua.





As we read in 2 Corinthians 4:6, For God, who commanded the light to shine out of darkness, hath shined in our hearts, to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ.





Christ is also the Lamb of God Who takes away the sins of the world in John 1:29. This is the same Immanuel, Yeshua, Jesus Christ Who died on our behalf, Who takes away our sins upon sincere repentance on our part and these sins which we commit, which separates us from God, are wiped away and are remembered no more, again, upon repentance on our part, as Christ is reconciling humanity to God the Father.





Christ is our Mediator and Intercessor between us and the Almighty, Loving and Merciful God the Father according to 1 Timothy 2:5 and Romans 8:34. And if God be with us, who can be against us.





With Christ, and ONLY through Him, can we have access to the ultimate source of ALL POWER, the Most High God the Father, Jehovah, YAH, The Ancient of Days.





Christ is victorious over sin, hell, death and satan. Amen to that...and speaking of satan, he was a defeated foe at that very moment of Christ’s resurrection.





Satan knew right then and there that he lost at the very moment when Christ rose from the dead and back to life since Christ is the Way, the Truth and the Life in John 14:6 and is the resurrection and the Life in John 11:25.





In Mark 8:38, Christ speaks also of His return when He mentions: Whosoever therefore shall be ashamed of Me and of My words in this adulterous and sinful generation; of him also shall the Son of man be ashamed, when He cometh in the glory of His Father with the holy angels.





In Revelation 22:12-14, 20-21, we read: 12 And, behold, I come quickly; and my reward is with me, to give every man according as his work shall be.

13 I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end, the first and the last.

14 Blessed are they that do His commandments, that they may have right to the tree of life, and may enter in through the gates into the city.

20 He which testifieth these things saith, Surely I come quickly. Amen. Even so, come, Lord Jesus.

21 The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen.





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