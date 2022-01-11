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Plan To Save The World #3
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1482 views • January 11, 2022
This video describes the events that have taken place for the past few years with the deep state cabal trying to destroy America with a hidden war that many Americans don't seem to be aware of. This video could be helpful to those not yet aware so please share it with those who need to gain understanding of what has been happening in America.
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