BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tehran University Prof Marandi rips apart the idiots at Sky News
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1277 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
143 views • 19 hours ago

Tehran University Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi rips apart the idiots at Sky News.

This is how you twist the truth. You shouldn't invite me, because you're easily exposed.

Adding: 

Israel’s attack on facilities involved in developing the South Pars gas field marks an expansion of the conflict, Iran’s Foreign Minister said.

Adding: 

Like Ukraine in Russia: Mossad Pre-Positioned Drones for Sabotage Ahead of Tehran Strikes - Washington Post

According to The Washington Post, the June 13 Israeli airstrikes on Iranian targets were preceded by a months-long covert operation by Mossad aimed at disabling Iran’s air defense and missile systems from within.

Israeli operatives, working inside Iran, smuggled in hundreds of explosive-laden quadcopters and drone-launched munitions—hidden in suitcases, trucks, and shipping containers. These weapons were assembled on the ground by small cells positioned near key Iranian military infrastructure.

As Israeli F-35s launched their attack on Iranian nuclear sites and command structures, these sabotage teams struck simultaneously: some neutralized air defense systems, while others targeted missile launchers as they emerged from shelters. According to the report, this internal sabotage significantly limited Iran’s ability to respond.

One source claimed that dozens of Iranian missiles were destroyed on the ground in the first hours of the assault.

The preparations reportedly took years. Mossad had identified the locations of ready-to-launch missiles but needed a way to strike them without relying on long-range assets. Using commercial shipping routes—and often unwitting partners—Israel brought in the necessary equipment. The drones were assembled in Iran and distributed to covert teams, whose leaders had been trained in third countries. These teams watched for missile movements and struck before launch setups were completed.

Sources also revealed that Mossad exploited a key Iranian weakness: Iran had four times more missiles than transport vehicles. Disabling dozens of these trucks crippled Iran’s ability to launch a coordinated response.

The Washington Post notes the operation bore striking resemblance to Ukraine’s tactic used in Russia on June 1, where drones were hidden inside container roofs and deployed against Russian airbases.


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy