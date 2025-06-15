Tehran University Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi rips apart the idiots at Sky News.

This is how you twist the truth. You shouldn't invite me, because you're easily exposed.

Adding:

Israel’s attack on facilities involved in developing the South Pars gas field marks an expansion of the conflict, Iran’s Foreign Minister said.

Adding:

Like Ukraine in Russia: Mossad Pre-Positioned Drones for Sabotage Ahead of Tehran Strikes - Washington Post

According to The Washington Post, the June 13 Israeli airstrikes on Iranian targets were preceded by a months-long covert operation by Mossad aimed at disabling Iran’s air defense and missile systems from within.

Israeli operatives, working inside Iran, smuggled in hundreds of explosive-laden quadcopters and drone-launched munitions—hidden in suitcases, trucks, and shipping containers. These weapons were assembled on the ground by small cells positioned near key Iranian military infrastructure.

As Israeli F-35s launched their attack on Iranian nuclear sites and command structures, these sabotage teams struck simultaneously: some neutralized air defense systems, while others targeted missile launchers as they emerged from shelters. According to the report, this internal sabotage significantly limited Iran’s ability to respond.

One source claimed that dozens of Iranian missiles were destroyed on the ground in the first hours of the assault.

The preparations reportedly took years. Mossad had identified the locations of ready-to-launch missiles but needed a way to strike them without relying on long-range assets. Using commercial shipping routes—and often unwitting partners—Israel brought in the necessary equipment. The drones were assembled in Iran and distributed to covert teams, whose leaders had been trained in third countries. These teams watched for missile movements and struck before launch setups were completed.

Sources also revealed that Mossad exploited a key Iranian weakness: Iran had four times more missiles than transport vehicles. Disabling dozens of these trucks crippled Iran’s ability to launch a coordinated response.

The Washington Post notes the operation bore striking resemblance to Ukraine’s tactic used in Russia on June 1, where drones were hidden inside container roofs and deployed against Russian airbases.



