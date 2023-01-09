Create New Account
Vacinas de COVID-19 conectam pessoas com o reino demoníaco (Maria Zeee e Karen Kingston Legendado) Parte 01
JESUS é Santo
Published Yesterday

PARTE 02 (Ainda em processamento) - https://www.brighteon.com/7f7832c5-e6f0-4151-9f9c-6ede81e4fa1f

Video original - Maria Zeee- Karen Kingston - People Now Connected to the Demonic Realm Through COVID-19 Injections - https://rumble.com/v1q1tmw-live-karen-kingston-people-now-connected-to-the-demonic-realm-through-covid.html

Perfil da Karen Kingston no Substack - https://substack.com/profile/75298014-karen-kingston?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

TAGS - Maria Zeee, Zee, Karen Kingston, legendado, português, tradução, traduzido, ponto quântico, pontos quânticos, vacina, vacinas, mrna, marca da besta, anticristo, bíblia, apocalipse,


jesuscristobestamarcaanticristodiabovacinascovidvacinasatanasvacinadosvacinadodemoniaco

