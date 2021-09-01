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HOW TO COPE WHEN SHIT IS HITTING THE FAN
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521 views • September 01, 2021
Its EASY to stay on top of your personal practices when you’re winning…
But what about when SH*T IS HITTING THE FAN?!
Those moments, when it seems that everything is falling apart… those are the moments where it is MOST IMPORTANT to stay disciplined in your personal practices.
I say this to anyone who is going through a program with me, and I am saying it to you now!
If you’re struggling, then NOW is the time to double down on the practices that bring you into alignment.
If you want to learn more about a tool I use to get into alignment, check out this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9HiybDh2CKI
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Subscribe to The Wealth Witch Podcast on iTunes!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-wealth-witch/id1501509695
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
To opt-in to Leah's email list and receive a FREE excerpt from her new book Wealth Alchemy click here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/WealthAlchemyBook
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
But what about when SH*T IS HITTING THE FAN?!
Those moments, when it seems that everything is falling apart… those are the moments where it is MOST IMPORTANT to stay disciplined in your personal practices.
I say this to anyone who is going through a program with me, and I am saying it to you now!
If you’re struggling, then NOW is the time to double down on the practices that bring you into alignment.
If you want to learn more about a tool I use to get into alignment, check out this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9HiybDh2CKI
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Subscribe to The Wealth Witch Podcast on iTunes!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-wealth-witch/id1501509695
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
To opt-in to Leah's email list and receive a FREE excerpt from her new book Wealth Alchemy click here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/WealthAlchemyBook
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
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