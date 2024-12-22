GLOBAL Universities Currently Working On And Teaching Their PHD Students About IoBnT/nanonetworks/MC Communication Biodigital Convergence For Industry 4.0.-6G "And Beyond" In The 4IR & 5IR

arah Westall

ZeeeMedia

HOPEGIRLBLOG

ALEX JONES/INFOWARS

STEW PETERS

AND ALL THE DOCTORS CLAIMMING TO BE PROTECTING HUMANITY!

ALl we hear from you is 🦗🦗🦗's 'We care so much about the children' right?

1. https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1870851353477550425?s=19

2. https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1868952725834416249?s=19

3. https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1870815994505285834?s=19

4. https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1870821966044975456?s=19

5. https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1870434862697529496?s=19

6. https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1870199736097288435?s=19

7. https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1814663875343561028?s=19

8. https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1870217757259903454?s=19

9. https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1870203492251361428?s=19

10. https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1863210123071537240?s=19

11. https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1862888882460606569?s=19

12. https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1870054654794514443?s=19

.

Here Is The Evidence To Prove That Covid-19 Was Not A "Health Incident" but only a GLOBAL United Nations ITU-NNI-NSF Agenda To Push Through 6G Internet of Bio-NanoThings-Nanonetworks with the "lipid nanoparticles" to Connect The Human Body (Biological) With The Digital World (Biodigital Convergence Per. Policy Horizons Canada Website) ("Exploring biodigital convergence : what happens when biology and digital technology merge?" Canaidian Government)





TREASON EVIDENCE LIST!

SAVE IT AND USE IT! https://t.me/NONVAXER420rumble/42579

.

More On Their Current Deployments For IMT-2030-6G-IOBNT-BIOCONVERGANCE READ & LEARN

https://t.me/NONVAXER420rumble/42703





.

(2020) DARPA-ITU PANACEA: Remotely controlling cells wirelessly with Your mobile phone, Implantable bioelectronic devices Including engineered Ecoli/Bacteria fluorescent bionanosensors

https://rumble.com/v61adeq-364960610.html

.

https://t.me/NONVAXER420rumble/42757

.

Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy









(2022/Section I, 3rd Paragraph down)





"We need to develop genetic engineering technologies and techniques to be able to write circuitry for cells and predictably program biology in the same way in which we write software and program computers; unlock the power of biological data, including through computing tools and artificial intelligence"





https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/09/12/executive-order-on-advancing-biotechnology-and-biomanufacturing-innovation-for-a-sustainable-safe-and-secure-american-bioeconomy/