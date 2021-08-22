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Facebook Fact Checkers Bought and Paid for By Gates Foundation? Aug 27, 2020
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51 views • August 22, 2021
This video features part of an interview with Dr. David Martin. If you saw InDoctornation, the sequel to Plandemic, you know that Dr. Martin exposed several facts about the CDC that the agency didn’t want the public to know. During our interview, we discussed how fact checkers don’t use source documents, the recent CJR article that illustrates how the Gates Foundation funds media and fact checking organizations and the lawsuit filed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. against Facebook for censorship.
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