Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Fighting at the End of the Battle for Novoselovskoye in Lugansk Oblast
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
940 Subscribers
167 views
Published 21 hours ago

Please be warned, sensitive footage, some subscribers might find it upsetting.

Footage has been published showing some of the  fighting at the end of the battle for Novoselovskoye in Lugansk Oblast.- some of which was shown by the Russian Ministry of Defense in its daily briefing today.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket