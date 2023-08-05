Please be warned, sensitive footage, some subscribers might find it upsetting.
Footage has been published showing some of the fighting at the end of the battle for Novoselovskoye in Lugansk Oblast.- some of which was shown by the Russian Ministry of Defense in its daily briefing today.
