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Fake News - do not buy it - do not use their language - Try TRUTH
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116 views • March 19, 2022
I deliver a reality check - in sharp contrast to lamestream media, including "the conservative favorite".
Fake media, widely accepted deceptive use of the English language, inflation is stolen money, globalist takeover of all major institutions and people.
Jackson-Lincoln-Kennedy-Reagan were put in place by globalists only to go off the plantation, work against them and become targeted for removal. It is entirely possible that Putin is of that sort too.... or is it part of the script?
Fake media, widely accepted deceptive use of the English language, inflation is stolen money, globalist takeover of all major institutions and people.
Jackson-Lincoln-Kennedy-Reagan were put in place by globalists only to go off the plantation, work against them and become targeted for removal. It is entirely possible that Putin is of that sort too.... or is it part of the script?
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