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Brandy Vaughan Ex-Pharma Rep And Founder Of “Learn The Risk” On The Reality Behind Seizures & Vaccines
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112 views • December 09, 2020
MIRRORED from Learn the Risk
Brandy Vaughan, ex-pharmaceutical rep and founder of Learn The Risk speaks on the reality behind seizures & vaccines...something we were unfortunately reminded of with baby Alfie Evan's story from the UK. Jayden's and Alfie's stories are strikingly similar.
Baby Jayden’s seizures began right after receiving his infant vaccines. Jayden averages 7-10 per day seizures and they start right when he wakes up. His seizures last between 30 seconds to 5 minutes.
Learn The Risk is a parent-driven grassroots campaign to raise awareness of the real dangers of pharmaceutical products. The non-profit organization was founded by an ex-pharmaceutical employee and parent in response to the industry’s unprecedented assault on parental rights and health freedom by funding laws that take our right to say “NO” away.
Follow us on FaceBook: www.facebook.com/LearnTheRisk
Join our FB group for support or questions: www.facebook.com/groups/learntherisk
Instagram: #LearnTheRisk
Twitter: @LearnTheRisk
Support the campaign: www.LearnTheRisk.org/DONATE
Contact: [email protected]
Brandy Vaughan, ex-pharmaceutical rep and founder of Learn The Risk speaks on the reality behind seizures & vaccines...something we were unfortunately reminded of with baby Alfie Evan's story from the UK. Jayden's and Alfie's stories are strikingly similar.
Baby Jayden’s seizures began right after receiving his infant vaccines. Jayden averages 7-10 per day seizures and they start right when he wakes up. His seizures last between 30 seconds to 5 minutes.
Learn The Risk is a parent-driven grassroots campaign to raise awareness of the real dangers of pharmaceutical products. The non-profit organization was founded by an ex-pharmaceutical employee and parent in response to the industry’s unprecedented assault on parental rights and health freedom by funding laws that take our right to say “NO” away.
Follow us on FaceBook: www.facebook.com/LearnTheRisk
Join our FB group for support or questions: www.facebook.com/groups/learntherisk
Instagram: #LearnTheRisk
Twitter: @LearnTheRisk
Support the campaign: www.LearnTheRisk.org/DONATE
Contact: [email protected]
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