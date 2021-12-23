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X22 Report B 12. 22. 21.
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40 views • December 23, 2021
Ep. 2659b - What Happens When You Can No Longer Trust Those Elected To Represent You?
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[JB] poll number continue to drop. The [DS] is doing everything they can to get the people to where they need them to be and that is vaccinated. The people are no longer believing these individuals, they know they have been lied to. The people see very clearly now and they know the difference between helping the people and pushing an agenda. Trump says you have a choice to put something in your body, soon we will have full immunity. The [DS] narrative and plan has failed, Trump and the patriots are ready to mount a major offensive.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today: 📲
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
[JB] poll number continue to drop. The [DS] is doing everything they can to get the people to where they need them to be and that is vaccinated. The people are no longer believing these individuals, they know they have been lied to. The people see very clearly now and they know the difference between helping the people and pushing an agenda. Trump says you have a choice to put something in your body, soon we will have full immunity. The [DS] narrative and plan has failed, Trump and the patriots are ready to mount a major offensive.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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