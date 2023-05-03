SUDAN BIOLAB REPORTEDLY BREACHED . "NEVER LET A CRISIS GO TO WASTE" ...HEADS UP GUYS

This is a reupload since brighteon b****made mods keep putting my videos in the wrong category. Stop messing with people's content. Guilty as you are...
Sudan had a biolab commandeered by Sudanese rebels. This may be staged or it may be legit but either way, it's a great time to release something and blame it on a group no one will be able to ask about it. I suspect a brucellosis like bacteria release to be made look like what we ha e been led to believe a "ebola" viral outbreak would love ok like. Either way, it's a GREAT time for them to "not letting a good crisis go to waste". So, heads up guys. BOLO. AND HIT MEEEEEEE! [email protected]
