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Sen. Manzella: States Must Resist Federal Overreach, False Solutions
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70 views • March 10, 2021
In this interview with The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman, Montana Senator Theresa Manzella--one of the state's conservative stars--explains that it is critical for states to resist the overreach of the Biden administration and the federal government more broadly. Some conservatives are working to call a Constitutional Convention (sometimes referred to as an "Article V Convention of States" by supporters), but when Manzella helped stop this in Montana, she was viciously and aggressively targeted by its proponents. Instead, the senator said states must pursue other options to rein in the feds that are constitutional and preserve the U.S. Constitution. Finally, Alex and Senator Manzella discuss a bill being considered by lawmakers that would fine Big Tech for discriminating against users for their political or religious views.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://parler.com/profile/TheNewAmerican
https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag
https://www.instagram.com/newamericanmag85/
#Senator #Montana #TheNewAmerican
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📲 Let's Connect!
http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://parler.com/profile/TheNewAmerican
https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag
https://www.instagram.com/newamericanmag85/
#Senator #Montana #TheNewAmerican
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