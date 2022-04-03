Widespread US 2020 Presidential election fraud!

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State Committee hearing in which it is revealed that after investigation 7% of all mail-in ballots or 4,800,000 ballots of the 2020 US Presidential election were trafficked. "It was an organized crime perpretrated on Americans".
Tucker Carlson: “1 in 5 mail-in ballots in the last Presidential election was fraudulent.”
Justin T. Haskins joins Tucker Carlson to discuss some of the most pressing questions surrounding Joe Biden’s election.
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