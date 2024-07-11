BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SMUGGLERS TURN TO CHARTER BUSES TO TRANSPORT MIGRANTS 🚌 NEWSNATIONNOW
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
663 followers
45 views • 9 months ago

Border authorities are warning that cartels are using a new tactic of using charter buses — like those used for vacation tours — to transport migrants who illegally entered the U.S. Smugglers are banking on lax inspections of the buses at border checkpoints.

#immigration #borderreport #border


"NewsNation Now" is a no fluff, no filler newscast hosted by Nichole Berlie and Connell McShane featuring up-to-the-minute news drawing from a network of journalists across the U.S. Weekdays starting at 1p/12C.


NewsNation is your source for fact-based, unbiased news for all America.


More from NewsNation: https://www.newsnationnow.com/

Get our app: https://trib.al/TBXgYpp

Find us on cable: https://trib.al/YDOpGyG

How to watch on TV or streaming: https://trib.al/Vu0Ikij


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-Ty4YKOaFU

Keywords
border crisismigrantsmulti pronged attacktrafficking cartelscharter busesnewsnationnow
