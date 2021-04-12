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THERE CAN NO LONGER BE ANY CONFIDENCE PLACED IN ANY GOVERNMENT ANYMORE
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110 views • April 12, 2021
TheCrowhouse

53280 subscribers


“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa

http://thecrowhouse.com
TheCrowhouse YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
Twitter: @maxigan
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/max-igan-21263a66/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
Surviving The Matrix Podcast on I-Heart:
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-surviving-the-matrix-62777378/
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/

Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB
Pirate Chain: zs1g2rtzeeyqev9jfndysu93cnlqj3fz97u52uwchsm7lwmefnnfcya36h03aec7yw20cxkgm03tcz

10 Year Old looks into the Future
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/10-year-old-looks-into-the-future_91sa6xSk5cphCtJ.html

Covid Swabs - Testing the test: Do not take it!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8GG4sRJVIfA

Experts warn against laminating your vaccine card just yet
https://www.msn.com/en-au/health/medical/experts-warn-against-laminating-your-vaccine-card-just-yet/ar-BB1fktt1?ocid=msedgntp

Do doctors have to have the covid-19 vaccine?
https://www.bmj.com/content/372/bmj.n810/rr-14

'We are walking into the mouth of this virus monster,' doctor warns
https://www.msn.com/en-au/health/medical/we-are-walking-into-the-mouth-of-this-virus-monster-doctor-warns/ar-BB1fd3mx?ocid=msedgntp

Paris medics fear worst of Covid wave still to come
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/world/paris-medics-fear-worst-of-covid-wave-still-to-come/ar-BB1fhxGO?ocid=msedgntp

Patrons at Crowded Restaurant Chant 'Get Out' at COVID Health Inspectors
‘Get out!’: Crowd chants health inspectors out of B.C. restaurant breaking COVID-19 health order

Three fully vaccinated people in Michigan DIED after contracting COVID
https://www.msn.com/en-au/health/medical/three-fully-vaccinated-people-in-michigan-died-after-contracting-covid/ar-BB1fmgqD?ocid=msedgntp

Dr. Charles Morgan on Psycho-Neurobiology and War
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2tkZf8uL70h/

BEFORE WE PROCEED Part 1
Two people fight off 4 cops and 4 DCP agents and win with WORDS!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcAVeXcOIlE

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Masked Science Resource
https://onedrive.live.com/?authkey=%21AB1920WTtIvvMZw&;id=EBBEF72854739E09%2156709&cid=EBBEF72854739E09

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/

Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf

Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

"The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of."
~ Edward Bernays

"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire

"I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers which can't be questioned". - Richard Feynman

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
Keywords
vaccinepolicegovernmentthecrowhouseslaverytyrannyadverse reactiondigital idcovid-19pcr test
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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