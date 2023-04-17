Holding the patten of the sonic frequency codes for future of life on planet earth

See all ATP Media shows https://www.karenswain-atpmedia.com/

See more of Eric here: https://wp.me/p58EtD-6oP

Eric Rankin is credited with discovering a significant and previously unknown connection between geometry and musical harmonics. His groundbreaking research, “Sonic Geometry,” suggests that not only is our geometric universe a symphonic system functioning in literal harmony with itself, but that this system may have actually been engineered by extraterrestrial beings. These findings take us back to an explosive moment in history, when ancient Sumerians wrote that a technologically-advanced race of “sky-people” had provided them with codes and clues which, at some point in the future, could potentially open up a channel of communication between our species.

Appreciate KAren's work on ATP Media Awakening Consciousness? THANK YOU for your Support. Share the love on this link https://www.paypal.me/KArenASwain. THANK YOU BIG LOVE ks. 💜

💖 THANK YOU for SHARING these conversations, we present them to you completely FREE with NO Ads! Please spread the LOVE and Wisdom.

Visit KAren's website here https://karenswain.com/

Follow us on all our platforms https://linktr.ee/KArenSwain

Spiritual Teacher, Psychic Medium and Channel, KAren helps you align with your Soul's calling. Connect with KAren Swain here http://karenswain.com/ and download her free report '10 Top Ways to Lasting Happiness'. KAren Swain is a Channel, Mentor, Spiritual Teacher and Way-shower for the expansion of our Powers of Deliberate Creation, invites other teachers and experiencers to ATP Media to expand the conversation of how to evolve human consciousness, expand human potential, overcome adversity, advance human society as we transition to the next evolutionary step in human evolution. Enjoy our conversations. BIG LOVE ksx

SHINE YOUR LIGHT Brightly JOIN US IN THE INNER SANCTUM

Join The Inner Sanctum monthly Online Gatherings. Meet some of the wonderful guests KAren has had on ATP Media and be supported by a tribe of like minded spiritual teachers and seekers. To join us here... http://karenswain.com/inner-sanctum/

LINKS

Website: http://karenswain.com/

ATP Media Website: https://www.karenswain-atpmedia.com/

ATPMedia Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AccentuateThePositive/

ATP FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/AccentuateThePositiveRadio/

Blissful Beings FB: https://www.facebook.com/KArenSwainBlissfulBeings/

Twitter : https://twitter.com/KAren_A_Swain

JOIN our Facebook group https://www.facebook.com/groups/AwakeningEmpowermentNetwork/

HashTags

#HumanPotential #Enlightenment #Spirituality #Quantum #SpiritualAwakening #Angels #Awakening #Hypnotherapy #EnergyHealing #healing #Channelling #Afterlife #StarSeeds #spiritualpodcast #StarChildren #telepathy. #PsychicAbilities

#SpiritualTeachers #DeliberateCreation #ascension #NewEarth

...



