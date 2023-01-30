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https://gettr.com/post/p26pnngf02d
1/29/2023 Miles Guo: Many governments admit that our New Federal State of China (NFSC) is the only organization that doesn’t work hand in glove with the CCP overseas. We, the citizens of the NFSC, are just so awesome!
#NFSC #citizensoftheNFSC #CCP #CCPassets
1/29/2023 文贵直播：我们新中国联邦是许多政府公认的唯一在海外不跟中共勾结的组织，我们新中国联邦人就是这么厉害！
#新中国联邦 #新中国联邦人 #中共 #中共资产