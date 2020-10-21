© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Geoengineering program continues under current administration - see for yourself
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
83 views • October 21, 2020
One of the greatest assaults on our world is the combination of chemtrails and HAARP. Watchers thereof have seen no change from the prior administration to the current one. There is probably no clearer proof that THE BIG THINGS go on regardless of who is in The White House.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.