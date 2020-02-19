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Amazing Polly: They Hate Us (MIRRORED)
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677 views • February 19, 2020
Amazing Polly: They Hate Us (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Amazing Polly at:-
https://youtu.be/4M8LB--H50M
And this is the world they are building
#blackpill
To support my work please consider sending something to my PO Box.
Address here: https://www.amazingpolly.net/contact.html
OR Paypal here: https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/99FreeMind/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/99freemind
References:
Circ Economy primer: https://institute.smartprosperity.ca/sites/default/files/spipolicybrief-circulareconomy.pdf
Kate raworth: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rhcrbcg8HBw
Oliver Scalabre: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AyWtIwwEgS0
Persinger: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9l6VPpDublg
What is optogenetics: https://kids.frontiersin.org/article/10.3389/frym.2017.00051
Smartphone optogenetics: https://neurosciencenews.com/smart-phone-neuron-manipulation-14649/
Energy Credits / Accounting: https://technocracy.fandom.com/wiki/Energy_Accounting
Sustainable Accounting: https://www.oecd.org/sd-roundtable/papersandpublications/39370812.pdf
Forbes on VR: https://www.forbes.com/sites/solrogers/2019/06/21/2019-the-year-virtual-reality-gets-real/#20b705e46ba9
Singularity Hub: https://singularityhub.com/2017/06/23/new-virtual-world-sansar-is-ready-to-pick-up-where-second-life-left-off/
Category
News and Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel Amazing Polly at:-
https://youtu.be/4M8LB--H50M
And this is the world they are building
#blackpill
To support my work please consider sending something to my PO Box.
Address here: https://www.amazingpolly.net/contact.html
OR Paypal here: https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/99FreeMind/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/99freemind
References:
Circ Economy primer: https://institute.smartprosperity.ca/sites/default/files/spipolicybrief-circulareconomy.pdf
Kate raworth: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rhcrbcg8HBw
Oliver Scalabre: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AyWtIwwEgS0
Persinger: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9l6VPpDublg
What is optogenetics: https://kids.frontiersin.org/article/10.3389/frym.2017.00051
Smartphone optogenetics: https://neurosciencenews.com/smart-phone-neuron-manipulation-14649/
Energy Credits / Accounting: https://technocracy.fandom.com/wiki/Energy_Accounting
Sustainable Accounting: https://www.oecd.org/sd-roundtable/papersandpublications/39370812.pdf
Forbes on VR: https://www.forbes.com/sites/solrogers/2019/06/21/2019-the-year-virtual-reality-gets-real/#20b705e46ba9
Singularity Hub: https://singularityhub.com/2017/06/23/new-virtual-world-sansar-is-ready-to-pick-up-where-second-life-left-off/
Category
News and Politics
Keywords
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