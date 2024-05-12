Strangers in a Foreign Land: A Holy Resolve

Happy Mother's Day! Please join us today as we continue in our sermon series, "Strangers in a Foreign Land."
If you feel so inclined, financial donations can be made through the following link: https://www.powr.io/checkout_screen?unique_label=ed3aa6eb_1604259073
We appreciate all of you and your partnership in Christ!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.