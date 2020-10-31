© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4 Days before TSHTF - The Darkest Winter Approaches
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
315 views • October 31, 2020
Economists of the Austrian School, the violent riot organizers, faked COVID numbers ramping up, The Vaccine is killing people in their trials, the political theater and more factors are all coming to a convergence.
Enjoy your last three days of pseudo-normalcy with small businesses crushed, economy in tatters, masks and shut-downs required ...
The infrastructure and just-in-time deliveries to our stores are about to suffer a serious case of hiccups.
I was enjoying some Dixieland, decided to share it with you, but now admit the background music in the first several minutes are more distraction than treat.
Enjoy your last three days of pseudo-normalcy with small businesses crushed, economy in tatters, masks and shut-downs required ...
The infrastructure and just-in-time deliveries to our stores are about to suffer a serious case of hiccups.
I was enjoying some Dixieland, decided to share it with you, but now admit the background music in the first several minutes are more distraction than treat.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.