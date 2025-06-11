BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Anti-ICE protests in Chicago - part 2, yesterday
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1274 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • 19 hours ago

Anti-ICE protests have reached Chicago, yesterday.

Adding, Last night, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced a curfew will take effect in part of downtown Los Angeles beginning at 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday night.

Adding: Also last night. 🚨 Governor Gavin Newsom of California delivers televised address: “Democracy at Crossroads”

When Donald Trump sought blanket authority to commandeer the National Guard, he made that order apply to every state in this nation.

Democracy is under assault right before our eyes - the moment we’ve feared has arrived.

The rule of law has increasingly given way to the rule of Don.

The founding fathers did not live and die to see this moment.

It’s time for all of us to stand up.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy