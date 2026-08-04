THE FULL CLIP OF RFK JR CURBSTOMPING DANA BASH FOR BEING A PROPAGANDIST FOR THE COVIDIOCRACY❗

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Heated RFK Jr. angrily accuses Dr. Anthony Fauci of ‘lying about everything’ and CNN of ‘punishing’ people during Covid in contentious interview
Breaking!🤯🥹🙏❤️ The whole 21 minute clip!!
RFK absolutely destroys CNN’s Dana Bash and calls her out for being the lying fraud she was, all during lockdowns. And today as well.
This is delicious!!
Source: https://x.com/unhealthytruth/status/2084014425858547872
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/ay35xa [thanks to https://x.com/atensnut/status/2084439102506610845 🖲]
Some of us knew it was a colossal PSYOP, Dana:
https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine
https://odysee.com/@uncle%F0%9F%95%8Bmurry:a/DIARY-OF-A-MADMAN-%F0%9F%93%94-ANTHONY-FAUCI:3