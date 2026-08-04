THE FULL CLIP OF RFK JR CURBSTOMPING DANA BASH FOR BEING A PROPAGANDIST FOR THE COVIDIOCRACY❗

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Some of us knew it was a colossal PSYOP, Dana:

RFK absolutely destroys CNN’s Dana Bash and calls her out for being the lying fraud she was, all during lockdowns. And today as well.

Heated RFK Jr. angrily accuses Dr. Anthony Fauci of ‘lying about everything’ and CNN of ‘punishing’ people during Covid in contentious interview

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