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Did Moses Contradict God When Writing the Torah?
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31 views • January 12, 2022
Jesus said that Moses put his own opinions into the Torah, even opinions that were in contradiction to what God wanted him to write. If that is true, then how seriously should we take the writings of Moses. At the very least, shouldn't we take them with a grain of salt, at least in comparison to the things that Jesus taught?
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