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They learned how to see more good in people: Health Support Group Success with Gary Null & Luanne Pennesi
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10 views • February 02, 2022
Gary Null and Luanne Pennesi have long been guides to learning how to take responsibility for one's health.
From these "graduation" testimonials from 2001, we learn that the lifestyle protocol that Gary and Luanne teach helps people do a lot more than eat better, lose weight and gain energy...participants overcame anger and anxiety issues, improved their immunity, overcame sleeplessness, improved relationships across the board, canceled surgery for a tumor that disappeared...and decluttered without having to follow Marie Kondo (Kondo was a child when this group told their stories).
-from the archives of Gary Null
Gary and Luanne are still at---sharing their gifts, keeping people healthy. More recently, they've been leading anti-aging groups.
Gary Null, Ph.D., hosts six hours of radio a week. Learn more at Prn.live or GaryNull.com
Luanne Pennesi (RN, MS) can be reached at [email protected]
From these "graduation" testimonials from 2001, we learn that the lifestyle protocol that Gary and Luanne teach helps people do a lot more than eat better, lose weight and gain energy...participants overcame anger and anxiety issues, improved their immunity, overcame sleeplessness, improved relationships across the board, canceled surgery for a tumor that disappeared...and decluttered without having to follow Marie Kondo (Kondo was a child when this group told their stories).
-from the archives of Gary Null
Gary and Luanne are still at---sharing their gifts, keeping people healthy. More recently, they've been leading anti-aging groups.
Gary Null, Ph.D., hosts six hours of radio a week. Learn more at Prn.live or GaryNull.com
Luanne Pennesi (RN, MS) can be reached at [email protected]
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