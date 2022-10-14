moment Pelosi threatened to punch Trump out on Jan. 6

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BREAKING NEWS: Video evidence from January 6th comes out showing Nancy Pelosi getting away with even more crimes that nobody will hold her accountable for.
That’s all. Just another day.
https://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2022/10/14/jan-6-pelosi-exclusive-video-punch-him-out-trump-pkg-holmes-newday-vpx.cnn
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