The Greatest Essay in the History of Philosophy!

Stefan Molyneux digs into the philosophical roots of how morals and culture get passed down, looking at how societies build up over time through shared knowledge. He points out the risks when governments take over education, swapping out long-held values for ideas that suit their own agendas and wearing away at cultural foundations. Molyneux breaks down what happens when authority moves from families to the state, saying it opens the door to brainwashing and breaks the links between older and younger folks. He picks apart the flaws in everyday ways of justifying right and wrong, pushing instead for a moral setup that's consistent across the board and rooted in logic. In the end, he urges building a system of ethics based on solid reasoning and facts, while cautioning about the downsides of seeing morals as relative or letting politics push too far.





GET FREEDOMAIN MERCH! https://shop.freedomain.com/





SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux





Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!





You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025