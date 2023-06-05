Create New Account
When Does It Become Biblical? In Great Tribulation yet?
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Published Yesterday

Amir Tsarfati and Jan Markell have spent the last two weeks selling books and discussing if we're in the Great Tribulation. Are we? No! Are we closer? Yes, but we could be years away. The signs are increasing. The signs will increase over the next few years, but the debate over the Pre-Tribulation dogma will increase more! We are able to categorize the signs today based on Matthew 24 Birth Pangs and Revelation 6 Four Horsemen. That's new! The signs and explanations defeat Pre-Tribulation Rapture and Doctrine of Imminence arguments.

Keywords
rapturebible prophecyrevelationend of daysseven seals

