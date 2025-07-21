Great test to see if someone’s really asleep

… have you ever had your wife take a little nap in the living room, or perhaps she’s just “resting her eyes”, and she’s not really fully asleep? Well, as luck would have it, I found a great way to find out which those two scenarios, might actually be in play. If your wife is truly asleep, then so be it, at the most, she wakes up wondering what the heck is going on. But if she’s just “resting her eyes”, essentially pretending like she’s asleep…. well, the gig will soon be up, and that charade will so cease and desist, to exist.

Simply cast this video to your big screen TV, and play it over and over, about 50 times… being sure to “pause” the video every minute or two, to give the impression that it’s finally going to stop… only to have it start right back up again. If your beloved is not fully asleep, there’s just no way they can continue with the act, and eventually, you’ll likely get some kind of burst of emotion… “what in the hell are you doing”!… seems to be the obvious reflexive question, to which I found out, laughing in response to that question, does not bring about the shared joy and laughter a good husband would hope, at least not in real time that is.

I’m betting though that one day, we can both look back and laugh together.

So we’re talking about a delayed relationship building exercise here… sure the delay can be quite substantial, and the “mean while” can be quite unpleasant, especially when the repeated play-backs causes an ear worm to develop, to where your dear wife can’t get the words out of her head, for days on end,… this is generally where “wrath”, briefly comes into the equation.

Either way though, someday she’ll look back and realize how clever and witty and mature, your sense of humor, really is. Sure that day may be long after you’ve died and gone to Heaven, but still, that day will come. Surely. One would think.

If such a day never does come, then men truly are from Mars, and women are from Venus, a place that no doubt, has a population that’s a bit more uptight, than it should be. Point this simple observation out, and see what I mean.



