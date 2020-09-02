The Barren Fig Tree .. no fruits .. no repentance .. no peace

John 14:6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.1Thessalonians 5:3 For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape.The Parable of the Barren Fig TreeLuk 13:6 He spake also this parable; A certain man had a fig tree planted in his vineyard; and he came and sought fruit thereon, and found none.Luk 13:7 Then said he unto the dresser of his vineyard, Behold, these three years I come seeking fruit on this fig tree, and find none: cut it down; why cumbereth it the ground?Luk 13:8 And he answering said unto him, Lord, let it alone this year also, till I shall dig about it, and dung it:Luk 13:9 And if it bear fruit, well: and if not, then after that thou shalt cut it down.video mirrored from :Shalom Jerusalem Foundation, Yehudah Glick