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A Miracle at the Zach Drew Show
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12 views • November 28, 2020
The biggest miracle in the history of this ministry happened yesterday, and on today’s show, we are going to be telling you all about it.
We believe God is going to accomplish amazing things this year, and we are trusting that He will be calling His people to stand with us financially, in faith. If you want to be a part of what God is doing here, please consider donating to this ministry.
Also, stay tuned as we share a critical news update concerning the status of the election lawsuits, and what is happening with Sidney Powell.
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Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
We believe God is going to accomplish amazing things this year, and we are trusting that He will be calling His people to stand with us financially, in faith. If you want to be a part of what God is doing here, please consider donating to this ministry.
Also, stay tuned as we share a critical news update concerning the status of the election lawsuits, and what is happening with Sidney Powell.
**********
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
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