Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Unpredictable Changes - PostScript Insight with John Petersen
channel image
ArlingtonInstitute
37 Subscribers
13 views
Published 14 hours ago

This is a very interesting and exciting time. The incredible magnitude of the coming changes are going to reconfigure the very essence of who we are and how we see this world. I, for one, am looking forward to it!

Like, subscribe, and share the ❤️

Visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when more content is released. See you there!

Keywords
changesnew earthjohn petersennew human

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket