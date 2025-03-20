RT News - March 20 2025 6AM GMT

March 20, 2025

rt.com









132 Ukrainian drones are destroyed over Russian skies. Debris hits a hospital ward and dozens of residential homes amid Zelensky's promise to stop strikes on civilian and energy infrastructure. Peace through profit. The White House proposes the best way to secure Ukrainian energy sites is to own them, as the US proxy war gains an economic angle. 175 Russian troops return home in an equal POW exchange with Ukraine.In a gesture of goodwill, Russia releases an additional 22 severely wounded Ukrainian soldiers back to Kiev. Air sirens blare across central Israel as the Houthis launch a hypersonic ballistic missile from Yemen. The group says the operation was successful while the IDF says it intercepted the attack.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

