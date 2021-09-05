Medical Industries Shady Practices - Dr Jennifer Daniels Interviewed by Alkalise 2 Realise Talks Episode 27 (06.03.21)

Jennifer Daniels talks of today's shady times and the pressures Dr's face from pharma mafia cartels all around the world with our host Mark English. Talks about COVID and much more.



While practicing medicine, Dr Jennifer Daniels noticed that, despite compliance on the part of patients, the patients seemed to worsen under the care she had been trained to provide. She decided to give patients a choice between The Standard of Care, (doing nothing), and Natural Therapies, (diet, lifestyle, supplements, cleansing, herbs). Dr. Daniels found that the death rate in her medical practice went from four a year to zero. She also found that there were no more after-hour emergencies. This did not go unnoticed. Dr. Daniels did not know that the hospital was tracking which doctors were admitting patients, how many patients were being admitted, and how many of each type of tests doctors were ordering. She received a call one day from a concerned hospital representative. The person wanted to know where Dr Daniels was sending her patients for hospitalization and where she was ordering her outpatient tests. She truthfully answered that she was only using their hospital. The representative on the phone said, “Oh.”



Soon after, Dr Daniels got a phone call from the Vice President of a local HMO. He was concerned that businesses were refusing to offer his insurance to their employees because Dr Daniels was not a participating doctor. Dr Daniels explained that the contract she was required to sign obligated her to provide care to his members for up to 1 year without pay as long as the patients had paid their premiums to the insurance company. Further, Dr Daniels could not extend that amount of credit to his insurance company at this time. The insurance company executive ordered her to sign the contract. When she refused again, he hung up the phone.



Soon after, Dr Daniels’ favorite drug representative came to the office in a very angry state. Dr Daniels invited her in and figured that whatever the problem was, it could be worked out. The drug representative demanded to know what was going on. She informed Dr Daniels that one year ago, Dr Daniels had prescribed over $3,000 of her drug and this year – nothing. Dr Daniels informed her that samples were still being dispensed and patients were still getting prescriptions. The drug rep said, “You are not even prescribing my competitor’s drugs! I demand to know what is going on!” Her demands were not met. Dr Daniels was now aware that her prescribing practices were being tracked and had come to someone’s attention.



Dr Daniels took a holistic view of medicine and life. She became aware of a bond issue that was going to borrow $30 million, give it to 3 private citizens, and have the rest of the citizens repay $45million via taxes. Dr Daniels calculated the tax increase necessary and it was just enough to impoverish her patients and ruin her medical practice. She lobbied the state and city decision-makers who had to ‘okay’ it. Nobody listened. She then organized citizens to write letters indicating that they were opposed to it and did not want their politicians to borrow or repay the loan. Dr Daniels contacted HSBC who was originating the loan. After HSBC bank received 300 letters written by citizens and a detailed explanation as to why the loan would never be repaid, they refused to issue the money necessary to fund the bond that the politicians were going to obligate the citizens to repay. Dr Daniels was not aware that the Governor had already been compensated to make sure this $30 million appeared.



Once the deal collapsed, there was a perfect storm. Drug companies, hospitals, insurance companies, and the government were unhappy with Dr Daniels.



The Medical Board began investigating Dr Daniels for the offense of reducing a patient’s blood sugar from 475 to 135 in one week with diet and exercise instead of using any pharmaceuticals. The patient was alive and well. Ultimately, the final charge was “failure to cooperate” as Watch the rest.





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Re-post permission received 08.18.21 from Lee w/Alkalize 2 Realize.