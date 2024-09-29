Signs of Pacifier Use to Monitor for Your Child

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is your child using a pacifier? This video outlines signs to watch for, such as noticeable gaps between teeth, difficulty chewing or speaking, and changes in jaw shape. Recognizing these signs early can help maintain your child's dental health. Schedule an appointment with Las Vegas Pediatric Dentist at 702-660-7099, and read more https://www.desertkidsdental.com/post/pacifier-use-dental-pros-cons