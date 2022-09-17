WE ARE MANY they are few

The NEW Video Magazine of Independent Journalism with stories on 60 seconds of silence, September 11, Mass Formation Psychosis, Apologies, Conspiracies, Facts, Opinion and Satire and of course always something good. Information and Entertainment for The Agile Mind VOL 1 No. 11
Support Indie Media BUY US A COFFEE https://www.buymeacoffee.com/frognewsworld
FIVE BUCKS OFF our all ready LOW Priced but High Quality Swag
Ghost Logo Merch = https://www.teechip.com/stores/frognewsworld?coupon=FROG5
HUMANITY + UNITY = VICTORY Tee = https://teechip.com/victoryforhumanity?coupon=FROG5
all proceeds go to video production costs
_______________________________________________________
WATCH + FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/seventeenbrigade
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-1785117
GAB SOCIAL: https://gab.com/FrogNewsWorld
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.