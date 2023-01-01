🇺🇸"AMERICA: IT'S TOO LATE" - Political Rant

We already dumped the chump, quit diggin' in the trash y'all.

Another rant against agent orange, which I never got done in 2020/2021, but decided to finish in the wake of trump's 2024 presidential bid announcement, made in November 2022. Bad news... or is it?? Because at this point, considering all of his stupid mistakes and blatant crimes, he's more of a liability than an asset for the GOP, and even some of the usual suspects are disowning him. Go ahead trumpy... sink their ship.

Half humorous, half sarcastic, half serious.... wait a minute. That sounds like trump math. 2 + 2 = 3

How's that for an alternative fact? ; )





Music by GENES https://soundcloud.com/geneswave

