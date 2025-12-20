Israel -- Better to Be Considered a Villain, Than Cry Over Graves of Children

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After all the time that Israel was told to just sit back and take it, and allow terrorist to explode bombs and fire rockets at them, Israel said that they're no longer interested in thoughts and prayers, and would rather rewrite the mathematical equation of conducting an attack on the country. #israel #war #fear #villains