Our Government Used the PREP Act to Stockpile Synthetically Recreated mRNA Bioweapons

In this clip from Freedom First TV’s In The Foxhole with Karen Kingston and Jeff Dornik, Kingston breaks down the fact that the PREP Act, passed by Congress, enabled the United States to stockpile synthetically recreated mRNA bioweapons.





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